OnePlus 12 specs and design leaked in renders: 100W fast charging, 32MP selfie camera and more

Previous leaks have already revealed the upcoming OnePlus 12 is scheduled to release in China sometime this December, with a global release following suit a few weeks or months after it launches in China.

Now, new information and renders from credible source @Onleaks (via SmartPrix), give us a better idea of what to expect from the device.

OK #FutureSquad… Last week, I revealed the very first and early look at the #OnePlus12. Today, I'm back from the Future again with its full and final specs sheet…😏 On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/j1lyE8vIjN pic.twitter.com/coZvfuKxii — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 18, 2023

The OnePlus 12 is reported to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and feature a 6.7-inch QHD OLED display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate and a 2K resolution.

The leak suggests that the device will boast 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage, alongside a 5400mAh battery, which is a sizeable upgrade from the OnePlus 11’s 5,000mAh battery. The device will support 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

OnLeaks says the device will sport a triple camera setup co-developed in partnership with Hasselblad. It will boast a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto zoom camera. On the front, the device will feature a 32-megapixel hole-punch camera.

Aside from the hardware upgrades, the OnePlus 12 will likely come with a new version of OxygenOS, the company’s custom Android skin. OxygenOS 14 is expected to be based on Android 14, and it will bring several new features and improvements to the OnePlus 12 if it’s released with the upgraded OS.

The price and availability are still unknown, but we expect it to be competitive with other flagship phones in the market. We’ll likely learn more about the device as we approach its release date later this year.

Image credit: @Onleaks (via SmartPrix)

Source: @Onleaks Via: SmartPrix