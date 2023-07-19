Freedom now offering 4G services in select areas of Québec

Freedom Mobile is now offering 4G LTE services in parts of Québec.

According to the company’s coverage map, the service is available in areas close to the Ontario border, including Gatineau and its surrounding area.

While Freedom Mobile was a company under Shaw, it only offered services in Ontario, Alberta, and B.C.

Québecor acquired the company as part of the $26-billion Rogers-Shaw merger.

According to iPhone in Canada, the company will also roll out a “seamless roaming feature” on July 24th, which will help connectivity between Freedom and the Nationwide networks. The publication states Freedom customers will automatically be given the update.

Source: Freedom Via: iPhone in Canada