WhatsApp now lets you send messages to unsaved phone numbers

Sending WhatsApp messages to someone that isn’t in your contact list is requires loopholes like using third-part apps or using ‘click-to-chat APIs.’

To be able to send someone a WhatsApp message, you need to save the person’s phone number in your contacts, and only then does it show up in the list of people you can message on WhatsApp. This is an inconvenience when you need to send an urgent message to someone.

However, the Meta-owned messaging platform is now making it easier to send messages to non-contacts.

As shared by WABetaInfo, users running the latest version of WhatsApp on iOS and Android would be able to type in a phone number that is not saved in their contacts. WhatsApp will search and determine if the phone number is on WhatsApp. If it is, it will allow you to start a new chat with the phone number, without having to save it as a contact. As of right now, the feature seems to be limited to the iOS and Android WhatsApp applications. It’s not available on WhatsApp Web.

Learn more about the feature here.

Source: WABetaInfo