Twitter is working on a feature that would let you publish long articles on the platform

You’ll soon be able to publish long articles on Twitter.

As announced by Twitter owner Elon Musk in a Tweet reply, the new feature would let users “post very long, complex articles with mixed media.” Adding that “You could publish a book if you want.”

Twitter Blue subscribers can already publish Tweets with 10,000 characters, while non-Blue users are limited to 280 characters. The new feature would undoubtedly allow users to go far beyond the 10,000 character limit, though it would likely be locked behind the Twitter Blue paywall.

The in-development feature was previously called ‘Notes,’ before it was changed to ‘Articles,’ as spotted by user @FaustoChou.

This will allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media. You could publish a book if you want. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2023

It is unclear when the feature will be widely rolled out. Though judging by how Twitter rolls out new features (randomly), it could be any day that ‘Articles’ comes out.

The platform also started rolling out its ad revenue sharing with Twitter Blue creators earlier this month. Read more about it here.

Source: @FaustoChou, @elonmusk