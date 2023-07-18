Reported marketing material reveals pre-order perks for Z Flip 5, Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic

Samsung’s Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on July 26th in South Korea. At the keynote, we’ll learn more about the long-hyped foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, alongside the new Galaxy Watch 6 variants.

While the event is still a week away, leaked marketing images for the upcoming products give us a better idea about their pre-order perks.

In a recent Threads post, reliable leaker Evan Blass shared three marketing posters, one each for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic and one for the Galaxy Z Flip 5:

Users who pre-order the Galaxy Watch 6 will receive a free fabric band with the watch.

Users who pre-order the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will also receive a free fabric band with the order. The Watch will be available for just $4/month as a pre-order perk.

Users who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will receive a storage upgrade for free. This means that if you pay for a 256GB model, you’ll get the 512GB version.

No pre-order perks for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 were shared. It’s worth noting that pre-order bonuses are often different in Canada, so we might not see these offers here.

From what we know so far, the Watch 6 Classic will reportedly resemble the Watch 4 Classic, offering a circular display surrounded by somewhat thick bezels. It is rumoured to sport a 1.47-inch display with a 470 x 470 pixel resolution with a 425mAh battery. The Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are likely to release with a brand new smartwatch chip.

The Z Flip 5, on the other hand, is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, and on the outside, a bigger 3.4-inch panel with a 720p external display.

