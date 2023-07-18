Philips Roku TVs coming to Canada in August

Roku’s QLED Philips TV models are coming to Canada, starting at $549.99 for a 50-inch model.

For those unfamiliar with Roku TVs, the company partners with various TV makers to sell hardware loaded with Roku’s smart TV software. For example, I’ve used a TCL-made Roku TV for years — it lets me access various apps like Netflix and Apple TV, as well as Roku’s own suite of free streaming.

The new range of TVs from Philips offers QLED display technology, Dolby Vision support, and “120 Perfect Motion Rate,” though I haven’t yet been able to find out if this means the TVs actually have a 120Hz refresh rate or if it’s some manufacturer trickery (but my money is on the latter).

The QLED Philips Roku TV models are available in four sizes ranging from 50- to 75-inches. The TVs will be available for purchase in August at select Best Buy locations. You can learn more on the Roku or Philips website.

Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for more on Philips Roku TVs in the future.

Image credit: Roku