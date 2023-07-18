Northwestel launches fibre internet services in Fort Resolution, Kakisa and Enterprise

Northwestel has launched fibre internet services in three Northwest Territories (NWT) communities.

Residents in Fort Resolution, Kakisa and Enterprise now have access to download speeds up to 500Mbps and unlimited monthly data. Businesses can access speeds up to 550Mbps.

With the expansion, 21 communities now have access to Northwestel’s fibre network.

The company has plans to connect 10,000 homes in the NWT and Yukon under its Every Community Project. The project has brought improvements to several communities, including Whitehorse, Nahanni Butte and Aklavik.

Image credit: Northwestel/Facebook

Source: Northwestel