Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is now $49

Coming off the widely successful Prime Day 2023, which the company boasted record sales numbers, Amazon has dropped the price of the popular Fire TV Stick 4K.

The streaming stick comes with Alexa Voice Remote and is now $49.99, which saves you 29% or a respectable $20.

The Fire TV Stick 4K has 4K Ultra HD and HDR support, voice controls, and access to streaming services and apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney, and all the other Canadian programming.

Check this deal out from Amazon Canada and its other Fire TV Sticks here.

Source: Amazon Canada

