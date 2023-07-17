Turo and Metrolinx partnership is bringing car sharing to GO stations

Turo and Metrolinx are teaming up to bring vehicles to GO stations in Ontario in a partnership that’s giving travellers another option to continue their trips.

A leading name in the car-sharing marketplace, Turo offers users a peer-to-peer travelling experience where customers can request the exact drive they need down to a specific make or model.

Through its new partnership with Metrolinx, Turo will now allow GO customers to extend their trips by allowing for delivery to GO stations across the network. Users looking to use a car will now have the option to start, continue or finish their commute by car from their desired GO station.

Our new partnership with @turo, Canada’s leading car sharing marketplace, will provide new possibilities to extend your journey beyond the @GOtransit network. 🚗 Starting today, Turo vehicles can be delivered to GO stations across the network. https://t.co/p5zKmzQEyx pic.twitter.com/fPwy99Qw0U — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) July 17, 2023

Those looking to book a car can do so through Turo’s website or by downloading the Turo app on either the App Store or the Google Play Store.

From there, users can type in a nearby GO station and travel dates and begin browsing thousands of cars shared by local hosts. Customers can check in on the app or website when it’s time to pick up the keys from their selected host.

Turo says vehicles will only be parked in GO station lots for 48 consecutive hours once a car reservation request is received.

More information about the partnership between Metrolinx and Turo can be found here.

Image credit: Turo