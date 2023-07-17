New Nothing Phone (2) update includes 2x zoom in Portrait Mode and better HDR

Now that the Phone (2) is officially available, Nothing has released a new patch that includes bug fixes and updates to the handset’s camera and Glyphs.

The update brings 2x zoom in Portrait mode, motion capture in 50-megapixel mode, a new Nothing watermark, improved camera quality in third-party apps and enhanced video stabilization. HDR is also optimized across the board, and Glyph Progress is available for Uber, although this feature was already available. The update also brings widgets to the Always-on Display and lock screen, a new one-handed mode and more wallpapers. It’s worth noting that the widgets to the Always-on Display were already available before the update.

The update also features several bug fixes, including an issue with Quick Settings, improved network stability and general stability patches.

To update your device, head to Settings > System > System update. If you want to learn more about the Nothing Phone 2, check out my review.

Via: Android Police