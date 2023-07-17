Fido follows Koodo to increase 40GB plan price to $62

Fido has increased the cost of its 40GB plan by $2/month.

The bring-your-own-phone plan previously cost $60/month, but it appears Fido made the price hike over the weekend. The move follows a similar price change from Koodo last week.

The $62/40GB plan requires customers to opt-in for automatic payments. If they don’t, the plan costs $67/month.

With the $2 price hike, the Rogers-owned company also increased the amount customers can save with credit by $2. The amount was previously listed as $10/month but is now $12/month.

Source: Fido