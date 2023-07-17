Chatr is offering one month’s fee in credit on select plans

Rogers-owned Chatr is offering one month’s fee in credit on select nationwide prepaid service plans.

Chatr Mobiles’ new offer extends to both 3G and 4G talk & text plans. All plans include call display, call forwarding, and group calling. The deal is also available through Chatr’s talk and text only plan option.

The offer is available until July 17th with new activations.

Plans with data start at $25/mo and go up to $75/mo with speeds of up to 150 Mbps. The deal is in addition to the 5GB bonus data Chatr is offering on select plans.

More information on the data plans eligible for the bonus month’s fee in credit can be found here.

Residents of Québec can find out what deals are available in their province here.