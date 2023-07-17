Channel your inner Margot Robbie with Snapchat’s new Barbie lens

Snapchat has released a new Barbie Wardrobe AR Lens, adding to the hype surrounding the upcoming Barbie movie, set to premiere on July 21st.

The new lens allows Snapchatters to strike a picture-perfect pose in outfits inspired by the upcoming film with the help of augmented reality. The virtual outfits, in fact, are exactly what Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be rocking in Barbie Land.

The wardrobe features multiple outfits for users to sample, complete with several accessories from the film, giving the lens some variety.

The lens is exclusive to Snapchat, making it the only platform where users can use AR to see how well they pull off Barbie’s iconic pink style.

If looking like a (virtual) Ken wasn’t enough, Warner Bros. Discovery is using Snapchat to transform Landmarks around the world by branding them in Barbie colours.

Snapchatters will be able to scan specific venues using the Barbie Lens on the app to see each location transform bright pink. Some of the global landmarks include the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Coliseum in Rome, the Tower Bridge in London, Harbour Bridge in Sydney and the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

While people wait patiently for the Barbie movie to hit the theatres on July 21st, at least they can now put themselves in the (virtual) Barbie universe through Snapchat.

Snapchat is available on both the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Image credit: Snapchat