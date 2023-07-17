Apple’s rumoured M3-powered iMacs could arrive in October

Based on Apple’s chip upgrade cycle, the reveal of the tech giant’s rumoured M3 chip should be just around the corner.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, a refreshed all-in-one 24-inch iMac could be the first computer to include the M3 chip. The often accurate Apple leaker says he expects an event focused on the iMac to take place in October following Apple’s typical September iPhone keynote.

The last time the iMac was updated was in 2021 when Apple released the colourful 24-inch iMac. The M3-powered version of the all-in-one desktop device will likely feature the same design with updated internals. According to Gurman, Apple’s rumoured 32-inch iMac likely won’t release until late 2024, and we’ll also see M3 versions of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and even the iPad Pro in the future.

Finally, it also looks like an updated iPad Air is on the way, which makes sense given the M1-powered iPad Air released in 2022.

With only a few months to go until Apple’s typical fall hardware release season, we won’t need to wait long to know for sure if these rumours are accurate.

Source: Bloomberg