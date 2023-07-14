Telus reports wireless and wireline growth in pre-released results for Q2

Telus says it saw growth in its mobile phone and internet categories in the second quarter of 2023.

While it has yet to release the official results, the company pre-leased some figures in an update to its annual guidance. Particularly highlighted is the overall growth on the telecom side. The company added 293,000 wireless and wireline customers. This figure increased by 46,000 year-over-year.

On the wireless side, the company added 110,000 mobile phone customers and 124,000 connected device additions.

On the wireline side, it added 59,000 customers. This includes 35,000 for internet and 17,000 for TV.

Telus will release its full 2023 second-quarter results on August 4th.

Source: Telus