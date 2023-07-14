Save on Sony’s SRS-XB100 Bluetooth speaker and other Best Buy Top Deals this week

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of July 14th to July 20th are live now, and the promotion discounts the Sony SRS-XB100 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker.

The Sony SRS-XB100 is a portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful and clear sound from a compact body. It offers 16-hours of battery life on a single charge and comes with a multiway strap for easy carrying or hanging.

It is waterproof and dustproof, and a built-in mic for hands-free calling and a Sound Diffusion Processor for music that surrounds you. The speaker is partially made from recycled plastic materials and has no plastic packaging, making it an eco-friendly choice.

It is available in four colour options, all of which are currently discounted:

Sony SRS-XB100 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Orange: $69.99 (save $10)

Sony SRS-XB100 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Light Grey: $69.99 (save $10)

Sony SRS-XB100 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $69.99 (save $10)

Sony SRS-XB100 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $69.99 (save $10)

Find all other notable Top Deals for the week below:

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN50TU690TFXZC) – 2022: $499.99 (save $100)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV (QN65Q60CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $1,099.99 (save $200)

Logitech MK850 Bluetooth Optical Ergonomic Keyboard & Mouse Combo – English: $89.99 (save $20)

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Desktop PC – Cloud Grey (Intel Core i5-12400/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 11): $699.99 (save $200)

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer: $349.99 (save $30)

Samsung 32-inch FHD 75Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LC32R500) – Dark Blue Grey: $249.99 (save $40)

JBL Tune 130NC In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $69.99 (save $60)

JBL Live Free 2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $149.99 (save $50)

DJI Air 2S Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo with Remote Control – Grey: $1,429.99 (save $360)

ASUS VivoBook M515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (AMD Ryzen 3 3250U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $499.99 (save $150)

ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (Intel Core i5-1135G7/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11): $699.99 (save $300)

eufy eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Security System with 3 Bullet 2K Cameras – White: $499.99 (save $100)

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker with GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & 6-Months Premium – Black: $149.99 (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Gold: $249.99 (save $50)

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel: $399.99 (save $150)

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel: $849.99 (save $150)

Google Nest Wifi Pro Wi-Fi 6E Router – Snow – 3 Pack: $389.99 (save $140)

TCL Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi – 7500 K BTU (SACC 5000 BTU) – White: $329.99 (save $120)

Insignia Portable Air Conditioner – 10000 BTU (SACC 6500 BTU) – White/Grey: $299.99 (save $230)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4-inch 256GB Android 11 Tablet – Graphite: $999.99 (save $250)

Samsung HW-Q910B 520-Watt 9.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $899.99 (save $200)

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) – Snow: $52.99 (save $17)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Item Tracker – Black: $27.99 (save $12)

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer – 5.7L (6QT) – Stainless Steel: $89.99 (save $130)

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer – 5.2L (5.5QT) – Grey: $139.99 (save $110)

Insignia 26 lb. Portable Ice Maker (NS-IMP26SL0) – Silver: $119.99 (save $80)

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X and Series S: $204.99 (save $55)

Aventon Soltera 7S 350 W Electric City Bike with up to 65km Battery Range – Medium – Black: $1,499.99 (save $400)

Gyrocopters Moxie 350W Electric City Bike with up to 55km Battery Range – White: $999.99 (save $300)

Segway Ninebot G30P MAX Adult Electric Scooter (350W Motor/ 65km Range / 30km/h Top Speed) – Dark Grey: $899.99 (save $364)

Outlet Centre deals

Several ‘Outlet Center’ promotions with open box and refurbished tech are also discounted:

Open Box – Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Icon On-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones – Matte Black: $169.99 (save $25)

LG 23.8-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (24MP44B-B) – Black – Open Box: $109.99 (save $34.50)

Open Box – Apple iPhone 14 128GB – Blue – Unlocked: $1,029.99 (save $30)

Sony X80K 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD65X80K) – 2022 – Open Box: $799.99 (save $50)

Open Box – Apple iPad mini 8.3-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (6th Generation) – Space Grey: $759.40 (save $40)

Open Box – Beats By Dr. Dre Fit Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $179.99 (save $30)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen) Apple M2 Chip / 256GB / Wi-Fi / Space Gray – Open Box: $1,299.99 (save $250)

Open Box – Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Medium/Large: $399.99 (save $120)

Image credit: Best Buy