Rogers employees can now serve customers in multiple languages at retail locations

Rogers is offering some customers access to services in their native language.

Through the company’s We Speak Your Language program, employees across its retail stores can offer services in more than 100 different languages. French, Mandarin, Punjabi, Tagalog, Arabic, and Azerbaijani are some of the available languages.

The company says the move allows them to break down communication barriers. Team members can form connections with customers that allow them to deliver personalized services that address their residential and mobile service needs.

Source: Rogers