OnePlus Open foldable rumoured to launch August 29

OnePlus Open leaks indicate the foldable will launch on August 29th at a special product launch in New York, according to a report from SmartPrix. Further, the leaker Max Jambor also corroborated this leak.

Yes, I can confirm OnePlus Open will be unveiled on August 29th ✅https://t.co/JDsKCxn2gh — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 13, 2023

Leaks indicate that the handset will have a book-style design that’s similar to Samsung’s Z Fold series and the Pixel Fold series. The foldable is poised to feature a 120Hz refresh rate 7.8-inch folding screen with a 6.3-inch outer display. Other rumoured specs include a 4800mAh battery with 67W wired charging, an Alert Slider, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset is also set to sport 48-megapixel primary and ultra-wide shooters and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.

Further, the device is rumoured to feature 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

OP 12 launching December in China 🇨🇳 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 13, 2023

Jambor also leaked that the OnePlus 12 will launch in China this December.

Source: Max Jambor, SmartPrix