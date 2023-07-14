A phoenix bird, lime, and brown mushroom are new emojis that could appear on devices next year

Anyone looking for an emoji to describe their situation perfectly might be happy with the new offerings set to be released later this year.

According to Emojipedia, 108 new emojis are being considered for release. This figure includes several skin tones. Head shaking vertically, and horizontally, and family silhouettes might be part of Emoji 15.1.

According to MacRumors, these emojis are currently being considered for release. However, emojis that make it to this stage typically make it to the public.

The Unicode Consortium will finalize its decision in September, which will open it up for device manufacturers to adopt in software updates. It’s possible Apple users won’t see the new emojis until some time in 2024, MacRumors notes. Apple released its last batch of emojis earlier this year.

Source: Emojipedia Via: MacRumors