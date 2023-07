Telecom giant Bell has filed a trademark application for Patone 301, a class of the colour blue the company uses.

One of the most notable places it uses the colour is in its logo. Shades of blue can also be found on Bell’s website and work trucks, among various other locations.

In its July 10th application, the company confirms the trademark is for the colour alone. It’s unclear why Bell wants to trademark the specific shade of blue.

Source: Canadian Trademarks Database