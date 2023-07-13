Twitter’s ad revenue sharing payouts are out now

Earlier this year, in February, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that Twitter would start sharing ad revenue with creators.

The ads, which show up in reply threads, will make up the ad revenue and be distributed to Twitter Blue subscribers. Since then, not much had been shared about how ad-revenue sharing will work, until today, as shared by TechCrunch.

Some of the earners shared their earnings on Twitter today, revealing impressive figures. For example, Brian Krassenstein, a writer with about 750,000 followers, said he received $24,305 USD (roughly $31,900 CAD) from Twitter

Twitter just paid me almost $25,000. pic.twitter.com/oIJ2Ycymzb — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 13, 2023

The program is open to Twitter Blue subscribers who have reached at least 5 million tweet impressions per month for three consecutive months. Musk also made it clear that the first block of payment will total $5 million USD (roughly $6.5 million CAD), and will be divided between all those eligible.

He also mentioned that the creator must be verified, and only ads served to verified users would count towards the ad revenue. Twitter only pays for the ads that appear in the replies to the tweets, not in the main feed. This is likely because it is easier to attribute the revenue to the original poster, rather than to multiple contributors in the feed.

In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2023

According to Twitter News Daily, the highest payout so far has been $37,000 USD (roughly $48,500 CAD), and it went to @BillyM2K.

Highest payout so far has been 37k! 👀 pic.twitter.com/GOxYFFOFgi — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) July 13, 2023

The move from Twitter comes amid a stressful time when it is facing competition from Meta’s newly-launched Threads. The platform has surpassed more than 100 million users in the span of less than a week. Meta is working to add several new features that will make the text-based app more Twitter-like, including an option for users to view their feeds in chronological order.

Twitter has already sent a cease-and-desist letter to Meta, quoting that the company has “engaged in systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.” Read more about it here.

More information about Twitter’s ad-revenue sharing can be found below:

Surprise! Today we launched our Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program. We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our… — Twitter (@Twitter) July 13, 2023

Source: @Twitter Via: TechCrunch