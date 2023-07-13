LG’s new Gram Style laptop will be available in Canada later this month

LG’s fancy Gram Style laptop will be available in Canada later this month.

LG first showed off the Gram Style at CES 2023. The laptop offers the same key features people have come to expect from LG’s Gram line — such as its light weight — but adds a dash of panache. The Gram Style is certainly a looker thanks to its iridescent finish that changes colour in different lighting.

The Gram Style is available in two sizes, 14- and 16-inches. Both version sport WQXGA+ OLED panels with anti-glare low-reflection and support for 100 percent of the DCI P3 colour gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black. The laptops run on Intel’s 13th Gen CPUs with Xe graphics, sport up to 1TB SSDs and up to 32GB of RAM, depending on the configuration.

The 16-inch Gram Style also supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time, while the 14-inch has a 90Hz refresh rate. The larger variant sports an 80Wh battery, while the smaller 14-inch model has a 72Wh cell. For ports, the Gram Style offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2, a headphone jack and a microSD card slot. The Thunderbolt 4 supports up to a 5K display.

The LG Gram Style will start at $2,199.99 in Canada. You can learn more on LG’s website.

