Apple TV+ scores 54 nominations for 2023 Emmy Awards

The Emmy’s 2023 nomination list is out, and Apple TV+ has a couple of notable nods.

The platform has recieved a total of 54 nominations across 13 of its original titles. Apple TV+ launched globally three years ago, and the 2023 nominations make it the third most Emmy-nominated network.

Ted Lasso is the most nominated comedy for the year, with 21 nominations, including one in the “Outstanding Comedy series” category.

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie has recieved the most nominations for a documentry for the 2023 season, including the “Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special” category.

The Problem With Jon Stewart has been nominated in the “Outstanding Talk Series” category. Carpool Karaoke: The Series has received a nod in the “Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series” category.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing this wide array of Apple Original programming,” Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, said in a press release.

The 75th Emmy Awards will take place on September 18th, 2023.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple