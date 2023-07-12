The Last of Us earns more 2023 Emmy nominations than any show besides Succession

The Last of Us has earned impressive awards consideration.

The PlayStation video game adaptation netted a total of 24 nominations in this year’s Emmy Awards race, second only to fellow HBO series Succession (27).

In particular, The Last of Us scored big nods for:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor — Pedro Pascal

Outstanding Lead Actress — Bella Ramsey

Outstanding Guest Actor — Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Toronto’s Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Montreal Woodard

The Last of Us dominating the Emmys is especially notable, as it makes it the first live-action video game adaptation to receive major awards consideration. Last year, Netflix’s Arcane, based on the League of Legends game, became the first streaming series to win the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.

Of course, live-action video game adaptations historically don’t have a good track record, with only a handful, like Sonic the Hedgehog, Detective Pikachu and, for some, 1995’s Mortal Kombat being great films. Animated adaptations generally fare better, such as the aforementioned Arcane, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Castlevania and The Cuphead Show!

Beyond that, The Last of Us is notable for being a big Canadian production. Between July 2021 and June 2022, the series shot in a variety of locations across Alberta, including Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Waterton and, Pascal and Ramsey’s favourite, Canmore.

The full list of Emmy nominations can be found here. This year’s ceremony will be held on September 18th.

In the meantime, pre-production on The Last of Us‘ second season has been halted amid the ongoing writers’ strike. For now, all we know is that it’s set to partially adapt The Last of Us Part II (alongside at least one more season) and be filmed in Vancouver.

Season 1 of The Last of Us is now streaming on Crave in Canada.

Image credit: HBO