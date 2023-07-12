Elon Musk reveals his new AI company that seeks to understand the universe

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk, the Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink CEO has just announced his latest venture.

The new company’s name is xAI, and it is an artificial intelligence company that aims to “understand the true nature of the universe.”

Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2023

The company’s website went live today, and it details the 12 core members of the team, many of whom have backgrounds in leading AI research labs such as DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, The University of Toronto and Microsoft Research. Other members include Igor Babuschkin, Manuel Kroiss, Yuhai (Tony) Wu, Christian Szegedy, Jimmy Ba, Toby Pohlen, Ross Nordeen, Kyle Kosic, Greg Yang, Guodong Zhang and Zihang Dai.

The website also makes it clear that the company is different from often alluded X Corp. “We are a separate company from X Corp, but will work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to make progress towards our mission,” reads the website.

The launch of xAI comes after months of speculation and hints from Musk about his involvement in a major AI project. Musk had also hinted at his plans to create a new AI company called TruthGPT, which he described as a “maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.”

It was also reported back in April that Musk had bought 10,000 GPUs for Twitter. GPUs are essential for training large-scale machine learning models, suggesting that Musk was working on something big in the AI space.

This is not Musk’s first AI venture. He was the co-founder of OpenAI. However, he left OpenAI in 2018 due to a disagreement with senior executives at the company.

The company’s website doesn’t dive into details about its plans to “understand the true nature of the universe,” however, the company will host a Twitter Spaces chat on Friday, July 14th where people can learn more about the venture.

