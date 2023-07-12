Apple’s iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and macOS Sonoma public betas are now available

The time has arrived — all of Apple’s public betas, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and macOS Sonoma, are now available.

iOS 17 is a relatively notable update and includes new features like StandBy, which transforms the iPhone into a smart display, new Lock Screen/Home Screen Widgets and NameDrop, the ability to easily share Contact Posters.

On the other hand, iPadOS 17 is a year of catch-up for Apple’s tablet. It brings lockscreen customization to the iPad, the ability to edit PDFs more easily and a new Health app that mirrors its iPhone counterpart. Multi-window feature Stage Manager has also been updated to include more options regarding the size and position of windows.

WatchOS 10, Apple’s smartwatch OS, features a sleek new design for most core apps, Smart Stack widgets, which can be launched by twisting the Digital Crown and, of course, new Watch Faces like the colourful Palette option.

There’s also macOS Sonoma, the least interesting of Apple’s updates this year. The updated desktop operating system features revamped Widgets (I forgot macOS even featured Widgets at all), more Continuity Camera features and expanded Safari functionality like individual profiles.

And finally, we have tvOS 17, Apple’s often-forgotten set-top box OS. This year, the Apple TV gets FaceTime and Center Stage.

The final versions of all of Apple’s OS updates are expected to release this fall.

Image credit: Apple