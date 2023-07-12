Amazon offering up to 50 percent off Beats products for Prime Day

Amazon Canada is offering some big deals on select Beats brand headphones and earbuds for Prime Day, with some models sporting discounts of over 50 percent.
The deals are only available for Prime Day and cover a wide range of models, styles and colourways.
Check out all the deals on Beats by Dr. Dre below:
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones – Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Active Noise Cancelling, 22 Hours of Listening Time – Shadow Grey: $209.95 (regularly $439.95)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones – Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Active Noise Cancelling, 22 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone – White: $209.95 (regularly $439.95)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones – Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Active Noise Cancelling, 22 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone – Blue: $209.95 (regularly $439.95)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones – Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Active Noise Cancelling, 22 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone – Red: $209.95 (regularly $439.95)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones – Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 22 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone – Matte Black (Latest Model): $209.95 (regularly $439.95)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones – Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Active Noise Cancelling, 22 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone – Defiant Black-Red: $209.95 (regularly $439.95)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone – Red (Latest Model): $149.95 (regularly $249.95)
- Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Sweat Resistant Earphones, Compatible with Apple & Android, Class 1 Bluetooth®, Built-in Microphone – Dune: $199.99 (regularly $249.95)
- Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Sweat Resistant Earphones, Compatible with Apple & Android, Class 1 Bluetooth®, Built-in Microphone – Moon: $199.99 (regularly $249.95)
- Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Sweat Resistant Earphones, Compatible with Apple & Android, Class 1 Bluetooth®, Built-in Microphone – Earth: $199.99 (regularly $249.95)
You can find all Amazon Prime Day deals here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Image credit: Amazon