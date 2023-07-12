Amazon offering multiple deals on TCL televisions for Prime Day

Amazon Canada has dropped the price on select TCL TVs ranging from 32-inch to 75-inch for Prime Day.
Additionally, select soundbars have also popped up with exclusive Prime Day discounts.
Check out some of the TV and home theatre products you could score at a discount below:
- TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD 720p LED Smart Roku TV – 32S355-CA: $149.95 (regularly $179.99)
- TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV – 32S359-CA: $179.99 (regularly $199.99)
- TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV – 32S334-CA: $149.95 (regularly $179.99)
- TCL 40-inch Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV – 40S355-CA: $219.95 (regularly $279.99)
- TCL 40-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV – 40S334-CA: $219.95 (regularly $279.99)
- TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV – 55R635-CA: $829.95 (regularly $849.99)
- TCL 75-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV – 75S455-CA: $854.98 (regularly $899.98)
- LG SQC1 Bluetooth 2.1 Channel 160W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Remote and Optical Connection – Black: $129.95 (regularly $199.99)
You can find all Amazon Prime Day deals here.
Image credit: Amazon
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.