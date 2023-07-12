fbpx
Amazon offering multiple deals on TCL televisions for Prime Day

Score a TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K Smart TV for 17 percent off ($829.95)

Luke Mandato
Jul 12, 202310:27 AM EDT 0 comments

Amazon Canada has dropped the price on select TCL TVs ranging from 32-inch to 75-inch for Prime Day.

Additionally, select soundbars have also popped up with exclusive Prime Day discounts.

Check out some of the TV and home theatre products you could score at a discount below:

You can find all Amazon Prime Day deals here.

Image credit: Amazon

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

