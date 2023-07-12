Amazon is offering solid discounts on eufyCams for Prime Day

Eufy’s security cameras are currently discounted by up to 50 percent for Amazon’s Prime Day.

These deals are currently active but will end by the end of the day today.

Check out the promotion below:

eufy Security S220 Indoor Cam, 2K, Pan & Tilt, Indoor Security Camera, Wi-Fi Plug-in Camera, Human & Pet AI, Voice Assistant Compatibility, Night Vision, Motion Tracking, HomeBase not Compatible: $48.99 (regularly $69.99)

eufy security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit, Security Camera Outdoor, Wireless Home Security System with 180-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, 1080p HD, IP67, Night Vision, No Monthly Fee: $189.99 (regularly $299.99)

eufy security, eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit, Wireless Home Security System with 2K Resolution, 180-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, IP67, Night Vision, and No Monthly Fee: $219.99 (regularly $379.99)

eufy Security S330 eufyCam 3 2-Cam Kit, Security Camera Outdoor Wireless, 4K Camera with Solar Panel, Forever Power, Face Recognition AI, Expandable Local Storage up to 16TB, No Monthly Fee: $479.99 (regularly $699.99)

eufy Security, eufyCam 2C Pro Wireless Home Security Add-on Camera, 2K Resolution, 180-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, IP67 Weatherproof, Night Vision, and No Monthly Fee: $89.99 (regularly $119.99)

eufy Floodlight Cam 2, 2K, Built-in AI, 2-Way Audio, No Monthly Fees, 2,500-Lumen Brightness, Weatherproof, HomeBase Not Compatible, (Existing Outdoor Wiring and Junction Box Required): $149.99 (regularly $299.99)

eufy Security eufyCam 2C Wireless Home Security Add-on Camera, Requires HomeBase 2, 180-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, 1080p HD, No Monthly Fee: $76.99 (regularly $129.99)

eufy SECURITY Video Baby Monitor, Video Baby Monitor with Camera and Audio, 720p HD Resolution, Night Vision, 5in Display, 110deg Wide-Angle Lens Included, Lullaby Player, Ideal for New Moms: $168.99 (regularly $199.99)

eufy Security SmartTrack Link (Black, 1-Pack), Android not Supported, Works with Apple Find My (iOS only), Key Finder, Bluetooth Tracker for Earbuds and Luggage, Phone Finder, Water Resistant: $19.99 (regularly $29.99)

eufy security Certified eufyCam Solar Panel, Compatible with eufyCam, Continuous Power Supply, 2.6W Solar Panel, IP65 Weatherproof White: $48.99 (regularly $69.99)

eufy security S230 SoloCam(SoloCam S40), Solar Security Camera, Wireless Outdoor Camera, Battery Camera, Integrated Solar Panel, Spotlight Camera, 2K Resolution, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, No Monthly Fee: $159.99 (regularly $259.98)

eufy Security SmartTrack Card (Black, 1-Pack), Works with Apple Find My (iOS Only), Wallet Tracker, Phone Finder, Water Resistant, Up to 3-Year Battery Life, 2.4mm Thickness (Android Not Supported): $27.99 (regularly $39.99)

eufy Security, eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System, 365-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, 2K Resolution, IP67 Weatherproof, Night Vision, 2-Cam Kit, No Monthly Fee: $329.99 (regularly $479.98)

eufy Security eufyCam 3C 2-Cam Kit, Security Camera Outdoor Wireless, 4K Camera, Expandable Local Storage up to 16TB, Face Recognition AI, Spotlight, Color Night Vision, No Monthly Fee: $409.99 (regularly $449.99)

eufy Security eufyCam 3C Add-on Camera, Security Camera Outdoor Wireless, 4K Camera with Expandable Local Storage, Face Recognition AI, Spotlight, No Monthly Fee, Requires HomeBase 3: $159.99 (regularly $239.99)

Image credit: Amazon

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.