Steam Summer Sale roundup: the best triple-A and indie games you can get for cheap

Steam’s annual Summer Sale is anticipated by PC gamers all year.

It offers some of the best deals on games out there, even 90 percent off and more for some titles. Brand-new games and old classics go on sale side-by-side. In this story, we’ve highlighted some of the best triple-A and indie games you can purchase that released recently.

The Steam Summer Sale 2023 lasts until July 13th at 1pm ET/10am PT

Below are the offers:

Triple-A Games From The Past Two Years

EA Sports FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is the latest EA Sports game that features football (soccer) players and teams from all over the world. Interestingly, it’s also the last FIFA game that will be made by EA, due to its inability to reach a new agreement. FIFA 23 is usually $89.99, but right now, it’s 75 percent off for $22.49.

World War Z

World War Z is a third-person shooter from 2021 that takes place amid a zombie apocalypse. Under normal circumstances, it costs $49.99, but during the Steam Summer Sale, it’s 40 percent off for $29.99.

Elden Ring

Gamers have flocked to Elden Ring over the past year, a dark fantasy open-world RPG. It gained so much popularity that a Love is Blind contestant wants to name their baby after one of the bosses. Elden Ring is the latest game from FromSoftware, the developer behind the notoriously difficult Dark Souls games. It’s usually $79.99, but the Steam Summer Sale makes it 30 percent off for $55.99. It recently started supporting ray tracing on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a sweet simulation game for people of all ages. In the game, you’re a resident of the titular Dreamlight Valley and help the local residents you recognize from your favourite Disney and Pixar films, all while building your own cozy abode. Usually, the game costs $33.99, but it’s 25 percent off for the Steam Summer Sale, making it $25.49. It’s worth noting that Disney Dreamlight Valley is in Early Access, meaning it’s not officially released yet; the developers are working out the final kinks with feedback from the players.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a supernatural horror game developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda. Usually, it costs $79.99, but it’s only $31.99 (60 percent off) during the Steam Summer Sale. You can read our review of the game here. It was also added to Xbox Game Pass in April.

Life Is Strange: True Colors

The Life Is Strange games place you as a character with mysterious abilities, trying to navigate the perils of their life. They are choice-based and story-rich, with beautiful visuals to boot. The most recent installment, True Colors, follows a young woman named Alex Chen who can absorb the emotions of people around her. It’s usually $79.99, but is only $31.99 (60 percent off) for the Steam Summer Sale. Read our review of the game here.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is usually $79.99, but is 67 percent off for the Steam Summer Sale, making it only $26.39. It’s a spin-off of the popular Borderlands franchise that focuses on the titular character, Tiny Tina, as she plays a knock-off Dungeons and Dragons with her friends.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is beloved by gamers from all walks of life; it allows you to play as your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker, exploring a fully open New York City. Usually, it’s $79.99. During the Steam Summer Sale, it’s 33% off for $53.59. Its sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, will launch later this year on October 20th.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

The most recent Assassin’s Creed game, Valhalla, is set among the ancient Saxon Vikings. The series is beloved for its attention to detail in the historical times and cultures it depicts, so there’s lots to enjoy in the setting before you even get to the gameplay. Normally, it costs $79.99, but it’s 75 percent off ($19.99) for the Steam Summer Sale. You can read our review of the game here.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world game that lets you explore Hogwarts, the magical school from Harry Potter, at your own leisure. Usually, it costs $79.99. For the Steam Summer Sale, it’s $63.99 (20 percent off). You can read our review here. It should be noted that the author of Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, is vocally anti-transgender, and some members of the LGBT+ community have raised issue with the purchase of this game as support for Rowling.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Death Stranding is what’s known as a “walking simulator.” That means the primary mechanic of the game is literally walking around the environment, experiencing the story as the developers have shown it, but with some agency. It’s the brainchild of the famous Hideo Kojima, most well-known for making the Metal Gear Solid games. Death Stranding is usually $54.99, but it’s now 50 percent off: $27.49. Read our review of the game here.

Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the cult classic Psychonauts, which released in 2005. Both games follow Raz, a young boy who runs away from the circus to join up with a team of elite psychic trainees. Psychonauts 2 is usually $79.99, but it’s now 66 percent off for the Steam Summer Sale, only $27.19. You can read our review of it here.

Recent Indie Darlings

Stray

Stray earned a lot of attention when it was released because you play as an adorable orange cat, exploring a dystopian underground world populated by robots. You can read our full review of Stray here. Usually, it costs $39.99. During the Steam Summer Sale, it’s 25 percent off for $29.99.

PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator may sound like an insane concept for a game, but it’s surprisingly soothing. It goes for $33.49 normally, but for the Steam Summer Sale it’s 20 percent off for $26.79.

Dredge

Dredge was released recently, in March of this year. It’s a fishing game, so it says, but there’s a dark mystery to be uncovered here. Usually costing $32.50, Dredge is 20 percent off for the Steam Summer Sale, making it $26.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Disco Elysium is a dark and edgy roleplaying game that fans have been talking about for years. You play as a detective who’s forced to solve a murder, despite the fact he can’t even remember everything about himself. It usually costs $45.49, but is now $11.37 (75 percent off) for the Steam Summer Sale.

Valheim

Valheim has grabbed a lot of people’s attention of late, despite the fact that it’s only in Early Access (meaning the developers are finishing up with the help of player feedback). Usually, it costs $22.79, but now it’s 40 percent off for $13.67 during the Steam Summer Sale. You play as a viking, struggling to survive and explore a procedurally-generated world and defeat the various bosses that lurk nearby.

Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

House of Ashes is part of a horror anthology series known as the Dark Pictures. It takes place at the end of the Iraq war, when you and your team find yourselves buried in an ancient Sumerian temple. Usually, it costs $39.99, but it’s 50 percent off for $19.99 during the Steam Summer Sale.

Return To Monkey Island

Return to Monkey Island is the next game in the beloved old Monkey Island series, and features many of your favourite characters, including Guybrush Threepwood himself. Costing $32.50, it’s now 30 percent off for $22.75 at the Summer Sale on Steam.

Image credit: Steam