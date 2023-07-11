Save big on tech at Best Buy’s 48 hour sale

Just in time for Amazon’s Prime Day, Best Buy Canada is offering hundreds of limited-time deals on PC tech, memory and storage devices, mobile accessories and more as part of its ’48 hour sale.’

The promotion is live now, and ends tomorrow, July 12th, end of the day.

Find some notable deals from the promotion below:

Memory and storage

Seagate IronWolf 8TB 3.5-inch 7200RPM SATA NAS Internal Hard Drive (ST8000VNA04): $199.99 (save $35)

Seagate Expansion 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKM4000400) – Black: $124.99 (save $5)

Seagate Game Drive 4TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for PlayStation (STLL4000100): $144.99 (save $15)

Seagate Game Drive for PlayStation 2TB External USB 3.2 Gen1 Portable Hard Drive: $99.99 (save $10)

Samsung PRO Plus+ Adapter 128GB 180MB/s microSDXC Memory Card: $17.99 (save $9)

PC input

Razer 12-inch USB LED Ring Light for PC and Mobile Streaming – Black: $29.99 (save $60)

Razer Ornata Chroma Backlit Mechanical Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard – English: $49.99 (save $50)

Razer Cynosa Lite Ergonomic Gaming Keyboard – English: $34.99 (save $15)

Razer Blackwidow Mech Backlit Mechanical Green Switch Gaming Keyboard – English: $119.99 (save $40)

Razer Basilisk Essential 6400 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Classic Black: $29.99 (save $40)

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $69.99 (save $40)

Canon MF267DW II Monochrome All-In-One Laser Printer: $229.99 (save $110)

Tablets/smartphone accessories

OtterBox Defender Rugged Case for iPad 10.2-inch – Black: $79.99 (save $20)

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for Amazon Fire Tablets – English: $67.97 (save $22)

Insignia Adjustable Tablet / Smartphone Stand: $14.99 (save $5)

eufy Smarttrack Link Bluetooth Tracker Tag – Black – 1 Pack: $19.99 (save $10)

eufy Smarttrack Link Bluetooth Tracker Card – 1 Pack – Black: $27.99 (save $12)

Baby gear

MamaRoo 5 Multi-Motion Baby Swing – Black: $399.99 (save $50)

Hubble Nursery Pal Glow Deluxe Smart Baby Monitor with Night Vision & Zoom/Pan/Tilt (HCSNPGLHDLX-CA): $99.99 (save $29)

Harmony Play & Go Complete Play Yard – Grey: $99.99 (save $80)

Ergobaby Evolve 3-in-1 Bouncer – Midnight Blue: $199.99 (save $50)

Evenflo Gold SensorSafe EveryStage Smart All-in-One Convertible Car Seat – Moonstone Grey: $329.99 (save $170)

Evenflo Shyft DualRide Stroller with Infant Car Seat – Beaufort: $579.99 (save $220)

Cybex Beezy Lightweight Ultra-Compact Stroller – Soho Grey: $289.99 (save $290)

Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced Baby Formula Dispenser – White/Black: $189.99 (save $10)

DJI drones and cameras

DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo 4K Action Camera – Grey: $409.99 (save $140)

DJI Mini 3 Pro Quadcopter Drone and Remote Control with Built-in Screen (DJI RC) – Grey: $999.99 (save $250)

Laptops and laptop bags

Insignia 15-inch Laptop Sleeve – Black: $19.99 (save $25)

Herschel Supply Co. Gibson 15.6-inch Laptop Messenger Bag – Black: $69.99 (save $20)

HP 15-inch Laptop – Chalkboard Grey (Intel Core i3-1125G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $449.99 (save $250)

Smart home

eufy Security Video Wi-Fi Smart Lock – Black: $349.99 (save $150)

eufy eufyCam 3 Wire-Free 4K Ultra HD Outdoor Security Camera with Solar Panel – 2 Pack: $479.99 (save $220)

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo N8 Robot Vacuum & Mop – Black: $299.99 (save $350)

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop – Black: $1,019.99 (save $980)

GE Cync A19 Smart LED Light Bulb – Multi-Colour: $9.99 (save $8)

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) – Silver: $184.98 (save $95)

Alfred DB1W-BL Bluetooth Smart Lock with Wi-Fi Bridge: $189.99 (save $50)

Appliances

Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker – Black: $59.99 (save $25)

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker – Black: $119.98 (save $52)

Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker: $84.99 (save $35)

Napoleon Freestyle 425 47000 BTU Propane BBQ with Grill Cover – Black: $769.99 (save $180)

Cuisinart Smokeless Contact Griddler: $139.99 (save $100)

Cuisinart Convertible Belgian Waffle Maker – Silver: $69.99 (save $50)

Smeg 50’s Style Electric Kettle – 1.7L – Black: $149.99 (save $100)

Smeg 50’s Style Retro Toaster – 2-Slice – Black: $167.99 (save $112)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: DJI