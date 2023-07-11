Prime Day offers deals on Nintendo Switch games and accessories

Amazon is offering several Nintendo Switch games and accessories on sale for Prime Day.

The deals, with upwards of 31 percent off for some games, are available until July 12th.

Check out the details below:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $54.96 (regularly $79.99)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: $54.96 (regularly $79.99)

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond: $54.96 (regularly $79.99)

Super Mario Maker 2: $59.96 (regularly $79.99)

Bayonetta 3: $54.96 (regularly $79.99)

Pokémon Shining Pearl: $54.49 (regularly $79.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: $54.96 (regularly $79.99)

New Pokémon Snap: $54.96 (regularly $79.99)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope [Bilingual] – Nintendo Switch: $29.95 (regularly $79.99)

Just Dance 2023 Edition – Nintendo Switch (Code in Box): $29.95 (regularly $79.99)

MONOPOLY + MONOPOLY Madness – Nintendo Switch: $24.95 (regularly $59.99)

Sonic Frontiers – Nintendo Switch: $42.74 (regularly $79.99)

Accessories

Daydayup Switch Carrying Case Compatible with Nintendo Switch/Switch OLED – 20 Game Cartridges Protective Hard Shell Travel Carrying Case Pouch for Console & Accessories: $19.99 (regularly $32.75)

SIWIQU TV Dock Station for Nintendo Switch / Switch OLED, Portable TV Docking Station Replacement with 4K HDMI Adapter/Type C Port/USB Port for Official Nintendo Switch (Normal Model): $29.95 (regularly $36.99)

[4 Pack] iVoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector Designed for Nintendo Switch OLED Model 2021 Transparent HD Clear Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch OLED 7”, Bubble Free: $11.99 (regularly $16.99)

[3 Pack] Screen Protector Tempered Glass for Nintendo Switch, iVoler Transparent HD Clear Anti-Scratch Screen Protector Compatible Nintendo Switch: $8.46 (regularly $12.99)

KDD Switch Controller Charging Dock Station Compatible with Nintendo Switch & OLED Model Joycons, Switch Controller Charger Dock Station with Upgraded 8 Game Storage for Nintendo Switch Joycon & Games: $16.39 (regularly $21.99)

7-Color of Led Joycons Controller for Switch/OLED/Lite,Switch Joy Con Support Wake-Up Function, Six-Axis and Turbo Function with Straps and Grip (Black): $40.79 (regularly $50.99)

Find all Nintendo Switch titles and accessories on sale here.