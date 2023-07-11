Prime Day Deal: Buy a Meta Quest 2 and score a $75 Amazon gift card

As part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering a gift card promotion on the Meta Quest 2.

If you purchase the Meta Quest 2 128GB or 256GB VR headset from Amazon, you get a free $75 Amazon gift card.

The promotion is only available during Prime Day, which means it will end tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12th.

It’s worth noting that the gift card is a physical one, and you’ll receive it with the Meta Quest package, so there is no way to use the gift card to purchase the Meta Quest itself. However, it will allow you to spend $75 on anything else off of Amazon once you have the physical gift card in your possession.

The promotion is available on both, the 128GB and the 256GB Meta Quest 2.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.