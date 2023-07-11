Nothing Phone (2) available for pre-order now starting at $929

You can purchase the smartphone from Nothing Tech in ‘White’ and ‘Gray’ models in Canada. The 8GB/128GB model costs $929, the 12GB/256GB variant is $999 and the 12GB/512GB model costs $1,099. Pre-orders are available now, with the device going on sale on July 17th at 4am ET/1am PT.

The Nothing Phone 2 features a 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO Corning Gorilla Glass with HDR10+ and a 10-bit colour depth. The handset sports a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution with 1000 nits of HDR brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a Haptic touch motor.

It also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 processor, which is a year old at this point, a 4,700mAh battery, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset includes a new Glyph Interface with different sequences. You can assign different sequences for each notification type and even for Google Assistant.

I’ve been using the Nothing Phone 2 for a bit over a couple of weeks, and I’ve enjoyed my time with the device so far. It features solid hardware, the Nothing OS interface is great and its Glyph features, while gimmicky, are pretty fun.

My review of the Nothing Phone (2) will be on MobileSyrup in the coming weeks.