iRobot Prime Day Deals offer up to 48 percent on robot vacuums

iRobot has revealed a bunch of its upcoming Prime Day deals, with solid discounts of up to 48 percent on robot vacuums and robot mops.

The deals are live now, until the duration of Prime Day, which ends on Wednesday, July 12th.

Check out the Prime Day deals below:

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging, Charcoal Grey: $269.99 (regularly $419.99)

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Robot Vacuum – Clean by Room with Smart Mapping, Wi-fi Connected, Compatible with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets & Hard Floors: $299.99 (regularly $599.99)

iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Identifies and Avoids Pet Waste & Cords, Empties Itself for 60 Days, Smart Mapping, Compatible with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair: $699.99 (regularly $1,099.99)

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Empties Itself for 60 Days, Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Powerful Suction, Corners & Edges, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpets, Java Black: $799.99 (regularly $1,299.99)

iRobot Braava Jet m6 (6113) Ultimate Robot Mop- Wi-Fi Connected, Precision Jet Spray, Smart Mapping, Compatible with Alexa, Ideal for Multiple Rooms, Recharges and Resumes, Graphite: $399.99 (regularly $649.99)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.