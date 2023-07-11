Get a free 4K Chromecast for upgrading to Google’s 2TB One storage plan

Google is offering some One subscribers a few Chromecast with Google TV (4K) if they upgrade to an annual 2TB cloud storage subscription.

Until July 13th, those with the offer can upgrade to a Google One Premium 2TB plan using annual billing, which costs $139.99/year in Canada. Google will then give upgraders a Chromecast with Google TV (4K) and cover the cost of shipping it out. In the fine print, Google says it will send subscribers instructions on how to redeem the Chromecast a week after the upgrade.

The Chromecast has a retail value of $69.99. However, there’s a limit of one per plan, and it’s only available while supplies last. Moreover, Google is only offering the ‘Snow’ colour variant.

The offer doesn’t appear to be available to new subscribers, unfortunately. Instead, it seems to be an offer to existing subscribers on a lower-cost plan. For example, I’m subscribed to the ‘Basic’ 100GB plan for $27.99/year. As such, your mileage may vary with this one.

If you’re a Google One subscriber, check the Google One app on your phone or head to one.google.com/benefits to see if you have the Chromecast offer. Google has a page with more information about the Chromecast deal here, but you need to sign into a Google account to access it.