Former Rogers employees sue company for wrongful dismissal

Two former Rogers employees are suing for wrongful dismissal, including a former executive who played a role in Rogers’ $26 billion takeover of Shaw.

According to The Globe and Mail, Ted Woodhead, the former chief regulatory officer and head of government affairs, is looking for $350,000 in incentive compensation and $ 2.46 million in deferred compensation.

Woodhead says Rogers wrongfully dismissed him and didn’t give him a bonus tied to the merger of Shaw. The former executive says he was a “key player in the discussions.”

Woodhead was part of the team that convinced the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to approve the broadcasting aspects of the merger.

A Rogers spokesperson told The Globe they would be dealing with the lawsuit through the legal system.

A second lawsuit comes from Moheni Singh, a former vice president in the human resources department. Her suit claims Rogers promised her compensation if she delayed her retirement but says the company let her go from her position before she was able to receive it.

In a statement of defence, Rogers said it honoured the details of her contract.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The news comes as Rogers is going through organizational changes aimed at eliminating duplicate roles following the merger. The company has rolled out a voluntary departure program for some employees.

Via: The Globe and Mail