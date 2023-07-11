Ecobee’s upcoming Prime Day sale discounts its SmartThermostat, SmartSensor and SmartCamera

Toronto-based Ecobee has shared its upcoming promotions for Prime Day. In addition to Amazon, its products are also discounted on Ecobee’s website, as linked below:

Smart Thermostat Premium: $279.99 (regularly $329.99)

Smart Thermostat Enhanced: $199.99 (regularly $239.99)

SmartThermostat with voice control: $209.99 (regularly $289.99)

SmartCamera with voice control: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

SmartSensor 2-pack: $99.99 (regularly $119.99)

SmartSensor for doors and windows 2-pack: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. The Prime Day sale starts on July 11th and ends on July 12th.

Check out all the promotions on Ecobee’s website here.

