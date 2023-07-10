Instagram head says news, politics aren’t for Threads, but they’ll still show up

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, says news and politics are “inevitably” going to make their way to Threads. But the company won’t be doing anything to “encourage” that.

In a Threads post replying to The Verge’s Alex Heath, Mosseri said the platform’s goal “isn’t to replace Twitter” after Heath questioned how the news industry would embrace Threads. Heath says the platform will require the news industry to welcome it in order to be a true Twitter competitor.

“The goal is to create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter,” Mosseri wrote.

As The Verge points out, Meta has taken steps to reduce the amount of political content shown in its news feeds. Most recently, Meta said it would block Canadians from accessing news content on Facebook and Instagram in response to Bill C-18.

“Politics and hard news are important, I don’t want to imply otherwise. But my take is, from a platform’s perspective, any incremental engagement or revenue they might drive is not at all worth the scrutiny, negativity (let’s be honest), or integrity risks that come along with them,” Mosseri said.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Verge