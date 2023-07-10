Limited-time Prime Day deals on Bluetti portable power stations

If you’re in the market for a portable power station, you can’t beat the Prime Day deals on Bluetti products. Whether you’re looking for extra power for when you’re camping, out in the field on a video shoot, or just need a backup power supply in case of a blackout, having a portable power station is a great investment. And with savings of 30% on most of the products listed here, there’s no better time to buy.

You can find a few of our favourite portable power stations below, so if you’re just interested in the best deals, jump down to check those out. But if you’ve ever wondered what the difference is between a portable power station and a generator, we’ll quickly cover that here.

Unlike a traditional generator, portable power stations are built to be used with a variety of devices. They have ports for all of your electronics, and can be used to recharge your phone, laptop, camera gear, and even your refrigerator. They’re built to be low-maintenance, so they’re perfect as a long-term backup supply of power, and they can be used indoors or outdoors. And in the case of Bluetti, they come with a bunch of features such as solar panel energy regeneration.

Here are our top picks for the best Prime Day deals on Bluetti portable power stations.

For just $279 CAD during the Prime Day deal, the Bluetti EB3A is the perfect portable power station for people on the go. It’s lightweight, charges quickly, and offers plenty of ways to charge your gear. With wireless charging for your phone and earbuds, two AC plugs for your small appliances, and USB ports, the EB3A has nine outlets for your needs. It only takes 30 minutes to get an 80% charge, so you’ll be ready to get working in no time. And with its 600W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (1,200W surge), the EB3A packs a lot of charge for its price.

As with all of Bluetti’s power supplies, safety is best-in-class, offering real-time monitoring through the Bluetti smartphone app.

This is a model we’d recommend for those who need an extra power supply for a day out at the beach, for photographers, or as a backup for road trips. The EB3A can be recharged in your car through the car cigarette lighter, so once you’ve hit the road, you’ll be ready to use it at your next destination.

You can buy the Bluetti EB3A for $279 CAD (30% off).

With 1,152Wh of battery life and 1800W of continuous power output, the AC180 is a larger offering than the EB3A — without sacrificing portability.

Carrying over almost all of the features of the smaller model, the AC180 offers four methods of recharging: AC, solar, car, or generator. With its impressive battery life, it can charge your laptop 13-15 times, or even run your refrigerator up to 14 hours. That’s not bad, considering you can bring it with you on a picnic.

At just 35lbs, the AC180 is a great device to bring for longer trips, such as multi-day camping, video shoots, or as an always-there power source for your vehicle.

You can buy the Bluetti AC180 for $1049 CAD (30% off). If you use the code PRAC180, you can get an additional $20 off.

The Bluetti AC200P is a perfect alternative to a traditional generator. With a 2000Wh capacity and a 2000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (4,800W Surge), it’s capable of acting as a backup power source for just about anything. If your power goes out and you need to keep your air conditioner running, you can get up to 4 hours of power out of the AC200P, making it a great fit for Canadian summers. And if you’re going into the wilderness, the AC200P can also be paired with solar panels to keep it charged for the moment you need it.

This isn’t just a battery, though — it’s a true portable power station. With 17 outputs that can be charged simultaneously, a wireless app to monitor your power, and a smart temperature system, the AC200P is a clean-energy solution that fills the place of a traditional generator.

Whether you’re powering your kettle, a mini-fridge, or your camera batteries, the AC200P provides serious power for the price.

You can buy the Bluetti AC200P for $1599 CAD (30% off).

If you’re looking for something with a little bit more juice though, the Bluetti AC300 has you covered. But the AC300 also comes with the B300 power expansion, offering even more power. This is a fully modular power station, allowing you to expand the kit with up to four B300s, offering a total of 12,288Wh. That’s some serious power.

With the AC300 and a single B300 though, you are getting a full home battery backup solution. Whether you’re looking to keep your servers running or you need a backup power supply for your cottage, it’s a good idea to have something around that can power all of your essentials. The AC300 is designed to be tied to your home power grid. It will automatically switch on in case the power goes out. And it’s surprisingly easy to set up.

If you’re looking for a backup power supply for emergencies, the AC300 and B300 pack is our recommendation for a clean source of power that charges quickly and offers reliable 240V power.

You can buy the Bluetti AC300 and B300 Home Battery Backup for $3799 (17% off).

These deals are only available for the Prime Day sale on July 11th and 12th.

For more information, head over to the official Bluetti website.

Image credit: Bluetti

MobileSyrup publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content.