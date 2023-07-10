Get $10 off on any $25+ order on Amazon

Amazon Canada is running a $10 off on $25+ order promotion.

The promotion, which was shared by @Lbabinz on Twitter, offers an additional $10 off, no matter what you order.

Save $10 on $25+ orders that are sold by https://t.co/ydeopGS88E on Amazon w/ code CAPD23FPA10 https://t.co/KmHpONnRoT #ad Works on game pre-orders, etc Only seems to work on the App (but can add to cart and check out on App) Might be targeted / YMMV pic.twitter.com/1iOWjsBgx1 — Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) July 10, 2023

The promo code CAPD23FPA10 needs to be applied during checkout. It is worth noting that it only seems to work on the Amazon app, and not on the website.

Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also advertising a second promotion on its homepage. If you buy a $50 or higher valued gift card, you’ll get $5 in credits. It’s worth noting that this promotion is available only available to Prime members today, July 10th. You can use the promotion credit of $5 towards anything until August 25, 2023.

Find the promotion here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Via: @Lbabinz