Elon Musk’s private jet tracker returns with a vengeance on Threads

Elon Musk’s least favourite Twitter account has resurfaced on Threads.

Twenty-year-old Florida college student Jack Sweeney has re-launched a version of his Elon Musk jet tracker on Meta’s new platform after it was briefly taken down last week and reinstated upon an appeal. Like its Twitter counterpart, the appropriately named ‘elonmusksjet‘ Threads account will source publicly available information to provide updates on Musk’s private jet travel history.

In December, Twitter banned Sweeney’s Twitter version of the tracker, @ElonJet, with Musk asserting that “any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation.”

This came just one month after Musk, in yet another lie, had claimed that his “commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk.” The so-called free speech maven also banned several journalists for simply reporting on @ElonJet.

To circumvent Twitter’s new rules, which only permit location data sharing after “a reasonable time has elapsed,” Sweeney created an alternate account, @ElonJetNextDay, which shares Musk’s jet data 24 hours later.

In early 2022 prior to his ownership of Twitter, Musk — the richest man in the world with a net worth of around $200 billion USD (about $265 billion CAD) offered Sweeney a whopping $5,000 USD (about $6,600 CAD). Sweeney declined and presented a counteroffer of $50,000 USD (about $64,000 CAD) and an internship, which Musk rejected.

Outside of Musk, Sweeney has also been using public data to track Meta CEO Mark Zuckberg’s jet activity on the company’s own Facebook and Instagram platforms. He’s also created a version of this tracker on Threads, @zuckerbergjet, although it hasn’t shared any travel data yet.

Launched last week, Threads has already amassed over 100 million users, making it the first viable rival for Twitter to have come out since Musk’s acquisition of the platform. Naturally, Musk has responded to the platform by taking legal action against Meta, claiming the company has “engaged in systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

Zuckerberg, for his part, has been active on Threads but only lightly playing into the drama, including his first tweet in 11 years being a jab at Musk. The two have also both said they’re ready and willing to take part in a cage match, although it remains to be seen whether this will actually happen. Musk has also had Zuckerberg’s penis on his mind for some reason.

