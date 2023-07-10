Reminder: Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts tomorrow

If you are looking for massive savings on basically everything you need to run your life, Amazon’s anticipated Prime Day 2023 is kicking off in a few hours.

The countdown is on as the sale for Prime Members starts on Tuesday, July 11 at 3:00am EST through Wednesday, July 12 at 11:59pm EST.

This year Amazon states you will save big on products from Apple, Samsung, Anker, UGreen, Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Bose, YETI, and Amazon-owned products from Ring, Blink, and the latest Echo Dot and Kindle.

If you’re not a Prime Member, here’s the breakdown to sign-up:

Current Amazon Prime Membership pricing:

$9.99 per month

$99 per year

Current Amazon Prime Student Membership pricing:

$4.99 per month

$49 per year

“Prime Day is all about making our Prime members feel like a big deal, with deep savings and access to some of the best offers from brands they love,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “With invite-only deals, we’re adding more value to the Prime experience and have made it easier for our Prime members to shop exclusive doorbuster deals at incredible prices without waiting in line.”

Source: Amazon Canada