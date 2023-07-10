fbpx
Deals

Amazon Fire Sticks are up to 56 percent off

Ian Hardy
Jul 10, 20236:52 AM EDT 0 comments
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

And what better way to start off the week than Amazon discounting its popular line of streaming devices by a massive 56 percent.

Check out the offers below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments