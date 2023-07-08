Telecom news roundup: changes in a post Rogers-Shaw world [July 1-7]

It’s been three months since Rogers gained regualtory approval to buy Shaw in a $26 billion deal, and changes, both good and bad, are continuing to appear at the forefront.

More details, plus a recap of some of the most important telecom news from the past week, are outlined below.

Business

When Rogers added Shaw to its roster, it promised to bring outsourced jobs from the company back home. On July 1st, Rogers said it accomplished that goal.

In more news related to the $26-billion merger, Rogers has rolled out a voluntary departure program for some employees to reduce overlapping positions.

Québecor has removed advertisements from Meta over the fallout of Bill C-18. The federal government followed soon after.

Rogers has added Mexico to its 5G Infinite Premium Plan.

It’s been a full year since Rogers service outage.

Telus and Koodo now support the eSIM Quick Transfer feature for iPhone.

Northwestel has completed it internet upgrade in Marsh Lake and Judas Creek under the Every Community Project.

Canada has room to improve on 5G availability on the global scale, a recent analysis from Opensignal shows.

Deals

Public Mobile is letting Nova Scotia residents try its 5G network for free for 15 days.

Public Mobile is also offering a free eSIM with all of its plans.