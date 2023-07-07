Several Canadian retailers have Nintendo Switch games more than $25 off

Multiple Canadian retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and The Source, have several Nintendo Switch titles more than 30 percent off.

Check out some of the titles on sale below:

The Source

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Pikmin 3 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for Nintendo Switch: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity for Nintendo Switch: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening for Nintendo Switch: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Paper Mario The Origami King for Nintendo Switch: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Find all Switch titles on sale at The Source here.

Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch): $54.96 (regularly $69.98)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch): $54.96 (regularly $79.96)

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo Switch): $54.96 (regularly $72.74)

Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo Switch): $54.96 (regularly $79.96)

Find all Switch titles on sale at Walmart here.

Amazon

Sonic Origins Plus – Nintendo Switch: $39.99 (regularly $54.99)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’S Fury – Standard Edition: $69.29 (regularly $79.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – Nintendo Switch Games and Software – Standard Edition: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – Nintendo Switch: $29.96 (regularly $49.99)

Mario Tennis Aces – Standard Edition: $59.96 (regularly $79.99)

Sonic Mania – Nintendo Switch: $24.96 (regularly $29.57)

Mario Strikers: Battle League – Nintendo Switch: $67.99 (regularly $79.99)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch: $59.96 (regularly $79.99)

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond – Nintendo Switch Games and Software – Brilliant Diamond Edition: $59.96 (regularly $79.99)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch – Standard Edition: $70.09 (regularly $79.99)

Sonic Frontiers – Nintendo Switch: $44.99 (regularly $79.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Standard Edition: $72.89 (regularly $79.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch Edition: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Find all Switch games on sale at Amazon here.

Best Buy

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition (Switch) & Recon 50 Gaming Headset for Switch – Red/Blue: $49.99 (save $40)

Sonic Origins Plus (Switch): $39.99 (save $15)

Sonic Frontiers (Switch): $44.99 (save $35)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Switch): $49.99 (save $30)

Sonic Colors Ultimate (Switch): $29.99 (save $20)

LEGO 2K Drive (Switch): $64.99 (save $15)

Super Mega Baseball 4 (Switch): $39.99 (save $25)

Find all Switch games on sale at Best Buy here.

