Get StackTV for $0.99/month for two months

Corus Entertainment’s StackTV is currently available for $0.99/month for two months.

StackTV is a Canadian video streaming service delivered through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, Rogers’ Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming and FuboTV platforms in Canada. However, the discounted promotion is only available for Prime Video customers. This means that you’ll need a Prime Video subscription to be able to get StackTV as an added channel for the discounted cost.

In Canada, Amazon Prime costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year and includes access to Prime Video.

The discounted price lasts for two months before jumping back up to the regular $12.99 per month.

StackTV is a 16-network package that includes access to content from Global, HGTV Canada, Teletoon, YTV, Adult Swim, Showcase, Food Canada, Cartoon Network and more.

Source: StackTV