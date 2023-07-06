Justin Trudeau tweets at Taylor Swift asking her to bring tour to Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has publicly called for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ to come to Canada.

On July 5th, Trudeau tweeted at Swift asking her to bring the concert tour to the Great White North.

“It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you,” wrote Trudeau. “So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

Since Swift announced the Eras Tour, fans across Canada have been asking why there isn’t a single Canadian stop. That omission is especially apparent considering Swift is set to perform at more than 100 concerts across five continents between March 2023 and August 2024. “Where is Canada” was even trending on Twitter this week when Swift confirmed additional cities for the European leg of the tour. It’s unclear why Canada has been left out.

Trudeau isn’t the only Canadian politician who’s been trying to get the concert to come here. In June, a few MPs also griped about the snub, with one even filing a “parliamentary grievance.” The MP in question, Edmonton’s Matt Jeneroux, admitted that he didn’t actually know if such a filing is “really a thing,” but said he saw members of the Australian government who did something similar to get Swift to go to Adelaide.

It remains to be seen whether Swift will add any Canadian stops to The Eras Tour, but perhaps a public plea from the prime minister will win her over.

Image credit: Shutterstock