Stellantis and LG Energy Solution resume plans to build Windsor EV battery plant

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution are on track to build NextStar Energy, their electric vehicle (EV) battery plant, in Windsor, Ont.

As The Canadian Press reports, the companies say they have reached a “binding” deal with the federal government and the Province of Ontario. Construction stopped earlier this year as the companies sought funds to match what they would’ve received if they had built their plant in the U.S. under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

“We are pleased that the federal government, with the support of the provincial government, came back and met their commitment of levelling the playing field with the IRA,” Mark Stewart, the chief operating officer at Stellantis’s in North America, said.

Both the governments of Canada and Ontario said the deal is good for Canadians.

“It will create and secure thousands of jobs-both in the auto sector and in related industries across Canada and will further solidify Canada’s place as a leader in the global electric vehicle supply chain,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a joint statement.

The companies first announced plans for the plant in 2022. Earlier this year, Volkswagen also announced plans to build its first North American EV battery plant in Ontario.

Via: The Canadian Press