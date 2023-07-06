Rogers adds Mexico to its 5G Infinite Premium plan

Rogers is now offering unlimited calling, texting, and data in Mexico through its 5G Infinite Premium plan.

The plan previously only offered unlimited features in Canada and the U.S.

“Customers who sign-up on Rogers new 5G Infinite Premium plan can enjoy the same talk, text, & data benefits across Canada, U.S., and Mexico, at no extra cost,” a post on its website reads. Existing plan customers can sign up for the feature online, by visiting a retail store, or calling customer service.

Rogers said it made the move to include all the ” top travel destinations for Canadians in one plan.”

Users looking to subscribe to the plan can get the mobile-only option for $105/month if they sign up for automatic payments.

Updated July 6th, 2023 10:56am ET: The article has been updated with additional information.

Source: Rogers